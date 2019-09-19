Man found dead at O'Fallon, Mo. business

O’Fallon, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead at an O’Fallon, Missouri business Thursday morning.
The victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, was found at a business on Lone Star Drive around 6:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to an official, the man died from traumatic injuries.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the area and saw police appearing to focus their investigation at R&R Contracting.
No other information has been released.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information develops.
