NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) – A Wentzville man was found dead at an abandoned business in Spanish Lake Sunday afternoon.
Police said someone found Joshua Reeves, 28, near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Lakeside Lane just after 2:00 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are describing his death as “suspicious.”
Anyone with information about his death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
