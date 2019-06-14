WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead after a two-alarm fire in Wildwood Friday.
The fire broke out at a home in the first block of Nantucket Island Court around 8:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived, a man in his 60s was found dead inside the home.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
The Metro West Fire Protection District, Valley Park Fire Protection District, West County Fire Protection District, Monarch Fire Protection District, and High Ridge Fire Protection District helped extinguish the fire.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to St. Louis County police. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The deceased man’s name has not been released.
