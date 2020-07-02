ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot multiple times in St. Louis’ Academy neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The man was found dead in the 1400 block of N. Kingshighway just after 5:30 a.m. Police said he had been shot multiple times in the torso.
Homicide investigators are handling the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released regarding the fatal shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.