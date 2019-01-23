ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The man, described by police as being in his 20s, was pronounced dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of North Cardinal and Bell around 7:50 a.m.
Homicide investigators have been requested.
No other information has been released.
