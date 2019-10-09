ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Robbie Robinson says he’s one of hundreds of St. Louis families members that are waiting for answers in unsolved murder cases of their loved ones.
“I’m going to get justice, I didn’t get this gavel with my name on it, just to get it,” said Robinson.
Robinson says his son, 29-year-old Breyon Robinson was killed when his body was found burned in a North City dumpster nearly two years ago.
“I’m going to get justice,” he said.
Since his son’s death, he’s been on a quest for justice.
He's met with police and is getting a sign in place along Highway 270.
“It'll keep his name out there,” said Robinson.
News 4 talked to Robinson on his concerns last year when he had issues in how St. Louis Metropolitan Police detectives were handling his son’s case.
The story sparked an investigation and it was discovered that the detective was reassigned.
“The detectives I have now, I respect them and they respect me, makes a big difference,” he said.
Numbers from SLMPD of the 160 homicide cases reported so far this year--- 116 remain open.
The year Breyon was killed, police investigated 187 homicides and 128 remain open for 2017.
CrimeStoppers has recently issued out a $5,000 reward for this case.
You can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-371-8477 or text STL and your tip to C-R-I-M-E-S (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.