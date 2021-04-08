NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were canvassing the Kingsway East neighborhood in connection to a murder investigation Wednesday morning.
Officers found a man dead in the alley before 7:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Northland in north St. Louis. A News 4 photographer at the scene said the body was badly burned and found behind several condemned homes.
Police later identified the victim as 23-year-old Tyren Smith of Maplewood.
