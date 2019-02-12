ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after found shot at a Grand Center neighborhood gas station after being critically injured in a late-night shooting.
Police reportedly found the unidentified man at a gas station at North Grand and Page around 10 p.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was shot while in a vehicle in the 3800 block of North Market.
After being taken to the hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide investigators ask anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
