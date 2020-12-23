ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured Wednesday.
Police arrived to a gas station just before 1:30 p.m. near Cass Ave and 13th Street where the found a 21-year-old man who was shot in the face.
The victim told police he was sitting in his car a few blocks away when someone inside a gray car started shooting at him.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
