ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two men who broke into a home and punched a woman inside in north St. Louis Tuesday night.
Officers said a 31-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy were home in the 5200 block of Beacon around 10:15 p.m. when two men broke in and began taking property.
When the woman tried to stop the suspects, one of them began punching her. Both suspects left the home with property they had taken.
The woman sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment. The boy was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
