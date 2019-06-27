ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was reportedly forced to remove his clothes during an overnight robbery in south St. Louis.
The 27-year-old told police he was walking in the 3600 block of Salena around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when four men approached him and demanded his property. The suspects then allegedly demanded the victim to remove his clothes and run from the scene.
According to police, The man ran to the hospital and reported he was robbed at gunpoint. He was not injured, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
