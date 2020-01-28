ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven around St. Louis City and County Monday night.
Police said the 27-year-old was in the 1800 block of O’Fallon Street when three suspects forced him into his 2017 Porsche Panamera at gunpoint shortly after 10 p.m. The suspects then drove the man around different areas in St. Louis City and County.
The man said the suspects threatened him with violence and said they would force him to reveal the location of money they believed he was hiding.
The victim was able to escape in the 3000 block of North 22nd Street, where the suspects allegedly fired gunshots at him. The man then ran to a home in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Ave. and contacted police.
The victim’s vehicle was later found in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Ave.
The man was not injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.