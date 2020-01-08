GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- State Route 159 in Glen Carbon was shut down after a pedestrian was hit Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old was hit near the 4200 block of Route 159 just south of Glen Carbon Road around 8:20 p.m.
Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts
First responders performed life saving procedures on the pedestrian, Glen Carbon police said, as he was taken to the hospital. Wednesday morning, police said the man was eventually flown to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment. His condition has not been released.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian has been interviewed by investigators and is reportedly cooperating with police.
According to police, traffic crash reconstruction experts were called to the scene to complete a forensic analysis of the incident.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.