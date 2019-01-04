ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a Metro Bus overnight in St. Clair County.
The man was struck just before 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Curtis Lane.
After the incident, the man was flown to a St. Louis hospital. Their condition has not been released.
No other information has been made available.
