ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man led police on a foot chase after he fled from the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Monday.
A dozen sheriff's deputies and a number of city marshalls apprehended the man blocks away at the Enterprise Center.
Sheriff Vernon Betts said the man took off running when he found out he was wanted for arrest by the federal government.
“It doesn't matter if you are in a courtroom if there is an inmate trying to escape, everyone gets involved,” Betts said.
The suspect could now face additional charges for fleeing the courthouse.
