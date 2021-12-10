Man fires shots after getting sideswiped on a motorcycle in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man fired shots at a passing vehicle in Franklin County after being sideswiped on his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
Police say a man and a woman were traveling eastbound on North Commercial Avenue from the North Main Street intersection in St. Clair on a motorcycle when they were sideswiped by a vehicle. The man said the vehicle stopped further down the road when he pulled out a gun and fired one round.
No damage was found to any building or vehicle after officers searched the area. No injuries were reported either.
Police arrested both the man and the woman for outstanding warrants. No further information has been released.
