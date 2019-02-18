SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An armed robbery attempt at an Imo's Pizza in south St. Louis was thwarted by bystander Sunday night.
According to officials, a 52-year-old man was loading items into his truck outside of Imo's Pizza in the 2900 block of Gravois just before 11 p.m. when a man in his mid 30s approached him at gunpoint.
The robber reportedly demanded money from the victim, police say.
In an attempt to stop the robbery, a 53-year-old man fired his own gun to scare the suspect.
Police said the suspect then fired a shot at the victims as he was fleeing on foot.
No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
