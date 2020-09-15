ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A canteen that belonged to a soldier who fought in World War II somehow ended up in the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
"I'll never be able to top what I found a couple of weeks ago, it's amazing," proclaimed Andy Hinton, a local man who was exploring a sandbar along the river.
Hinton went to work, researching the WWII-era canteen, and found the veteran's family. The veteran's name, Raphael Schone, was engraved on it, as were some of the places he served: Pearl Harbor, Guam and North Africa.
Also engraved on the canteen: "Ragine" - the sweetheart he married when he returned from the war.
Schone's family was found, 600 miles away, in Oklahoma.
Steve Harris has the story.
