SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX/CNN) -- With the words 24-hour in the name, one would think a fitness center would be open around the clock. However, one Utah man found out the hard way that isn’t always the case.
Dan Hill was finishing up his swim at 24 Hour Fitness late Saturday night. Hill went to leave but found out he couldn’t.
“I went to the front door and wait, this is locked,” Hill said.
After making some phone calls to family and friends about what to do, Hill called 9-1-1.
“I called dispatch and the guy pauses for like 10 seconds and says you’re where? And I said I’m in 24 Hour Fitness, and there’s an alarm system here and I don’t want to get busted for breaking and entering,” Hill said.
While he waited, Hill posted to Facebook saying: I am literally locked inside 24 Hour Fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool.
“I just thought it was kinda funny at the start,” Hill said. “It was kinda like Home Alone. Like, oh my gosh, I have this gym to myself.”
After more than an hour locked inside, Hill posted to Facebook saying: Free at last! Free at last! Thanks to three nice cops I am free at last.
Hill said he didn’t know his experience would go viral, but said it’s a funny memory he won’t soon forget.
The gym’s manager said the company changed hours at some locations nationwide last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.