ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old man fought off three assailants on Christmas Day when the trio reportedly tried to rob him.
According to police the victim was in the 5000 block of South Grand around 5 p.m. when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette.
As he reached for a cigarette, two other men came up behind him. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded his property, then hit him in the head with the gun.
The victim fell from the blow, but managed to fight off the men. The would-be robbers ran away, having been unable to take anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.