ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man fought off a would-be robber Monday night in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
According to police, the 57-year-old victim was walking in the 3900 block of Potomac around 9 p.m. when the suspect approached, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet. The victim reportedly refused to hand over his wallet and a fight between the two began.
The suspect eventually left the area without taking anything.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.