ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot along Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
The man was shot while driving westbound on the interstate near Riverview shortly around 9:30 p.m., according to police.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate. As of Thursday morning, the man was listed in critical, unstable condition at the hospital.
A second person who was inside the car at the time of the shooting was not injured, police said.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while police were on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.