DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was injured during a scuffle with a would-be robber in downtown St. Louis Saturday.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was walking down the 1000 block of Walnut Street around 7 p.m. when he was knocked down to the ground from behind. While on the ground, the victim told officers a man armed with a box cutter demand his belongings.
A struggle broke out between the men, resulting in the suspect losing his weapon.
The suspect then fled on foot without any of the 27-year-old's belongings.
Police said the victim was injured during the scuffle but he was not cut by the suspect.
Authorities later located the box cutter nearby.
The suspect is described as a black man believed to be between 25-30 years old, 5'11 in height, weighing 200 pounds with a full beard and an afro. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, and a green skull cap.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information surrounding the incident, should contact local police.
