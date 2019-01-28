ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 33-year-old man was fatally struck while attempting to cross Highway 141 Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Joshua Blair, 33, was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram while trying to cross the highway at Rider Trail South around 2:40 p.m.
Blair was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead following the incident.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.