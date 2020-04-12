UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in University City Saturday night, police say.
Officers found a 19-year-old man unconscious and not breathing on the curb in the 1200 block of Midland just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was stabbed multiple times in the torso.
Both officers and responding firefighters tried to perform first aid on the man, who was then taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.