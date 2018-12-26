ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was stabbed to death after a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning, officials said.
A 40-year-old father was stabbed in the chest after an argument at his house in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive, police said.
St. Charles police said at 3:30 they responded to a "violent domestic" call and found the man. The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.
Police said the victim's wife is being questioned. The family has five children.
The investigation is ongoing.
KMOV will update the story as more information becomes available.
