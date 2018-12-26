ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death after a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Orville A. Davis, of St. Charles. Police say Davis was stabbed to death by his wife, Brenna Davis, 36.
Davis was stabbed in the chest after an argument with Brenna at his house in the 1700 block of Lynnbrook Drive, police said.
St. Charles police said at 3:30 they responded to a "violent domestic" call and found Davis. The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.
Brenna Davis is charged with murder in the second-degree and armed criminal action. She is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on $500,000 cash only bond.
The family has five children.
The investigation is ongoing.
KMOV will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.