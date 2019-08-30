ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he fatally shot two women in south St. Louis because "he had never felt welcome there," according to official documents.
Police said Anthony Liston, 30, admitted to stealing a Jeep Cherokee and driving to the 4100 block of Michigan. He told police he kicked the door of a residence in the neighborhood on Thursday and then shot 39-year-old Lisa Georgieff in the chest once she answered.
Liston then entered the residence and shot Kara Ball, 34, in the head and groin and then struck a man in the face with the end of his rifle, according to police.
Liston left the scene and drove to a parking lot in the 100 block of Cherokee where police said he attempted to enter two vehicles when Spire workers saw him and stopped him until police arrived.
During the interview, police said Liston admitted to shooting Georgieff and Kara because "he had never felt welcome there."
Georgieff was pronounced dead at the scene. Ball was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Liston was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of attempted robbery, one count of assault and one count of tampering with motor vehicle.
Police said no bond was set for Liston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.