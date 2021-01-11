ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 19-year-old man shot a 51-year-old woman while they were riding in a car in North County, before police say he got out and shot himself.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department found a man and a woman shot in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers later determined that Denise Edwards, 51, of North County, was driving a car in the 11000 block of Lilac when Brian Thurman, 19, who was also inside the car, shot her.
Thurman then got out of the car and shot himself. The car veered off the road and hit a tree.
Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took Thurman to a hospital where he later died.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.