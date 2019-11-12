SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged after a mother of two was killed while sitting on her couch.
According to police, 27-year-old Kanika Martin was sitting on her couch inside her apartment in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court around 12:30 a.m. Monday when she was hit by two bullets that were fired from the outside.
A day after the fatal shooting, police said Anthony Farr, 26, of St. Louis, had been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in Martin’s death. He is currently being held on no bond.
According to court documents, Farr, who is the father of one of Martin’s two children, went to the home and the two got into an argument, during which Martin told the suspect he would have to pay child support for their child. Farr then reportedly left the apartment and stood outside the front living room window while arguing on the phone with Martin. During their phone conversation, Martin’s parents said they could hear Farr’s voice through the window.
A short time after their phone call ended, two shots were fired into the home through the front living room window, officials said. Martin was sitting on the couch at the time and was struck by both bullets. According to police, two 9mm shell casings were found in the grassy area in front of the living room window.
Farr allegedly ran from the area and was later arrested at his home in Ferguson.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are handling the ongoing investigation.
