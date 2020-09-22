ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis homicide detectives said a man attempting to burglarize a home early Monday morning was found shot to death.
Police said James Pace, Jr., 30, was killed by a 71-year-old man inside the house in the 5200 block of Parker around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Pace is listed as a victim as offender on the St. Louis police incident report, which categorized the incident as a burglary and shooting.
No other information has been made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.