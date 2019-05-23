ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man shot on a MetroLink train in St. Louis County Wednesday died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.
The call came out around noon that a man was shot on the train near the Rock Road stop in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
After being shot, Omar Martin, 23, reportedly got off the train and collapsed in the parking lot. The investigation revealed that male subjects became involved in a dispute on the red line MetroLink train traveling eastbound.
The train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road Station for passengers to board and exit the train. Police say as the train was stationary, one of the subjects involved in the dispute produced a firearm and shot the other. The suspect exited the train and fled the scene on foot.
The man is still on the loose.
Police are asking anyone who was on the train where the shooting happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to contact them at (314)615-5400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
