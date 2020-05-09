ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed near the border of the Central West End and the Lewis Place neighborhoods of St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened just before 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Delmar and Taylor.
The victim was shot in the head and arm. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Other information was not immediately known.
