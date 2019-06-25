ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed late Monday night in north St. Louis.
The man was shot multiple times in the 4800 block of Labadie around 11 p.m., according to police.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was one of six that occurred throughout St. Louis between 9:30 p.m. and midnight. Two of the shootings occurred in South City and four happened in North City. The other six people shot in that time span were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
No other details have been released.
