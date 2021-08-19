ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was fatally shot inside a business just north of Downtown St. Louis Thursday evening.
Police found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Salama Market, near the intersection of 13th and Cass around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
The alleged triggerman stayed on the scene as police arrived. No other information was made available.
