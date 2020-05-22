NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A juvenile suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a North County apartment complex Friday morning.
Police say a man was shot inside an apartment in the 11100 block of Riaza Square around 11:00 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
