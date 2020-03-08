Homicide Investigation

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of North City Sunday evening.

Police say the victim was shot in the neck in the 5400 block of Gilmore around 6:20 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

