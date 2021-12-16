You are the owner of this article.
Man fatally shot in St. Louis County's Carsonville neighborhood

(Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Police were notified of the shooting in the 8800 block of Torii Drive around 9:20 p.m. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

