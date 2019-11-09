A man was fatally shot on Dunn Road in Spanish Lake Saturday morning.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway in north St. Louis County after a Saturday morning 911 call. 

Police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Dunn Road in Spanish Lake around 9:10 a.m. Saturday to investigate a homicide. A Budget Inn is located in the area.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at scene.

Police said the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

