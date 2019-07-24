ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead in the 8500 block of Mora Lane after being found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10 p.m.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
No other information has been released.
