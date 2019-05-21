NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Arlington Ave. just before 9:45 p.m.
The victim, later identified as 25-year-old Durwin Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
