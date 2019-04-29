ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called after a man was found fatally shot in north St. Louis Monday morning.
Investigators were called to the 5200 block of Conde around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound.
No other information has been disclosed.
