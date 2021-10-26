NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed unincorporated North County Tuesday afternoon, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Wilbert Drive around 4:45 p.m. Officers found a man who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.