ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead after being shot following an altercation Monday afternoon.
According to officers, the shooting happened in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive around 4:19 p.m. They found a man from at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Alfonso Watts, 43.
Investigators say the shooting following an altercation between the two. The suspect is not in custody and the victim knows the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
