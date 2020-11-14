NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Arlington just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, Kevin Harrison, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
