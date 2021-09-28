EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One man is dead following a double shooting in East St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said police responded to the 3900 block of Waverly Avenue around 2 p.m. A 36-year-old man from East St. Louis was found dead at the scene and a 33-year-old man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
