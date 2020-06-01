EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Earth City Monday afternoon.
According to police, officers found a man with at least one gunshot in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Rider Trail South.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.
