RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a 23-year-old man was killed following an officer-involved shooting near the St. Louis Galleria Mall in Richmond Heights Saturday afternoon.
Police said a security personal at the Galleria noticed a man potentially armed inside the mall. The security guard contacted a Richmond Heights police officer who attempted to contact and stop the man.
Police said the man fled the Galleria on foot and reached the parking lot adjacent to Simmons Bank on Clayton Rd. and Clayshire Dr.
At that point, police said the officer discharged his weapon, striking the man.
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. A weapon was recovered on the scene.
Police said the Richmond Heights officer who discharged the weapon is 50 years old and has 23 years of experience.
Witnesses said they heard four to seven gunshots.
Police from Brentwood, Clayton, Maplewood and Ladue were on scene.
Clayton Road has been shut down from Brentwood Blvd. heading into Ladue.
This is a developing situation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
