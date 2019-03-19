SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 48-year-old man was shot and killed during a robbery in south St. Louis Monday night.
Police said James Sapone, of the 2700 block of Cherokee, was found with the fatal gunshot wound in the 3400 block of Iowa shortly after 9 p.m.
Authorities believe Sapone was shot during a robbery. Police said the suspects are believed to be a man and woman who are in their late 20s to early 30s.
A woman who was also in the area at the time of the shooting was not injured.
No other information has been released.
