ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot in the chest Sunday afternoon, police said.
Vincent Sanders, 35, was identified as the victim by police Monday morning.
Sanders was shot at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Broadway and Chippewa in south St. Louis Sunday.
Officials said two men were arguing when one of them punched the other and as a reaction, the man who was punched pulled out his gun and shot the victim multiple times in the chest.
Police say Sanders then ran away and eventually fell on the ground. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect is believed to be a 42-year-old male, according to police.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
